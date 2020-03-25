Karachi: Sindh govt completes mapping of 122 coronavirus cases out of 143

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Sindh government has completed mapping of 122 coronavirus cases out of 143 in Karachi, on Wednesday.

The process of coronavirus-mapping and tracking the patients was initiated on the orders of CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah’s instructions.

According to the map, there are 47 cases in Saddar Town, 37 in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, 12 in Nazimabad, nine each in Gulberg and Jamshed Town, eiht in Malir, five in Liaquatabad, five each in Gadap and North Karachi, and one in Orangi.

The chief minister directed the health department to share the mapping data with deputy commissioners to help them take necessary measures to contain the COVID-19 within their respective areas.

It may be noted that on Tuesday, ten more coronavirus patients recovered in Sindh, bringing the total number of the people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the province to 14.

Taking to Twitter, Murtaza Wahab said: “Another 10 patients of #COVIDー19 in #Sindhhave recovered and their tests have come negative. Total number of patients who have recovered in Sindh are now 14. Alhamdolillah.”