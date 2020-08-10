Karachi: Top court expresses resentment over prolonged power outages

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Supreme Court (SC) on Monday has expressed resentment over prolonged power outages in Karachi and summoned chief executive officer of K-Electric in next hearing.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has remarked that eight to ten people are dying every day in Karachi and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is doing nothing.

Case should be registered against K-Electric CEO, the top judge stated.

The hearing was conducted after people living in Karachi are facing severe difficulties due to continuous electricity loadshedding in the metropolis.

Several feeders of K-Electric have been tripped following torrential monsoon rains in parts of Karachi.

The enraged locals have demanded the local administration to take action to overcome the power outages.