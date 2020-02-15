Skip to content
KARACHI: Winning Captain of team Sindh Nasir Ali is receiving 3 rd PPL Blind Cricket Super League trophy from chief guest, DMD PPL Khalid Raza and Chairman, PBCC Syed Sultan Shah at the closing ceremony.
February 15, 2020
