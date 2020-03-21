KARACHI:A view of Karachi Expo Centre as Pakistan Army starting preparations to establish a field hospital due to preventive measures against the spreading of the Corona virus (COVID-19) on March 20, 2020.

APP53-20 KARACHI: March 20 - A view of Karachi Expo Centre as Pakistan Army starting preparations to establish a field hospital due to preventive measures against the spreading of the Corona virus (COVID-19). APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi

The Frontier Post / March 21, 2020
