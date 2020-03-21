Skip to content
KARACHI:A view of Karachi Expo Centre as Pakistan Army starting preparations to establish a field hospital due to preventive measures against the spreading of the Corona virus (COVID-19) on March 20, 2020.
The Frontier Post
/
March 21, 2020
