Karachi’s Lath Dam overflow increases difficulties of residents

F.P. Report

KARACHI: K-Electric has said the overflow of Lath Dam has created a critical situation at KDA Grid 33, causing a major breakdown in the provincial capital of Sindh.

According to reports, In a series of tweets, the sole power distribution company in Karachi on Tuesday said, the monsoon downpour in the city on Monday and Tuesday caused the Lath Dam near Super Highway to overflow. “The floodwater entered K-Electric’s KDA Grid station, located at Gulzar-e-Hijri Scheme 33, one of the most critical grids of KE’s 220kV grid and an interconnection point between KE and NTDC,” K-Electric tweeted.

Due to the overflow, as an emergency safety measure, K-Electric was forced to suspend supply to feeders associated with the grid, forcing power outages in Sohrab Goth, Abulassan Isphahani Road, Super Highway, KWSB’s NEK Pumping station among few others.

K-Electric said power supply will be affected to several areas including Gulshan, Azizabad, Liaqatabad, Malir, FB Area, Surjani, Shadman, Johar, Shah Faisal among many others.

However, work to remove water from the grid station commenced again in the morning to restore the power supply disruption caused by monsoon downpour in most parts of the city.

“Urban flooding and water accumulation continue to hamper restoration efforts in few areas of Karachi. Our teams are on-ground in these areas and we are making all efforts for the removal of this water so that restoration efforts may be accelerated. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused,” K-Electric tweeted.

“Pakistan Army has come to support our efforts. All possible resources including trenches, water pumps and sand bags around the grid have been deployed to block the water and our teams are on ground to manage situation,” they added.

