Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal reopens after sit-in ends

F.P. Report

KARACHI : The city’s busiest road, Shahrah-e-Faisal, has been fully reopened to traffic after the religious group ended its sit-in at the locations of Drigh Road and Malir 15.

The road, which had been closed since December 26, is now clear on both sides.

Protests were staged by the religious group against the Parachinar incidents at 13 locations across Karachi.

According to traffic police, the main sit-in continued at Numaish Chowrangi, while other demonstrations were held at Kamran Chowrangi in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Abu al-Hasan Ispahani Road, North Nazimabad, and Five Star Chowrangi.

Additional protests were staged at Ancholi, Powerhouse Chowrangi, Ayesha Manzil, Perfume Chowk.

Traffic police have provided alternate routes to ease congestion and deployed personnel to manage the flow of vehicles in affected areas.