Karachi’s temperature likely to touch 43 degree Celsius today

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned that the temperature in Karachi is likely to increase to a 41 to 43 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

PMD the hot weather will continue on Saturday in the provincial capital. The residents’ fears pertaining to heatwave still exist in the Karachi as the city under high mercury levels and scorching heat.

PMD advised the citizens to take precautionary measures during rising temperatures that have coincided with the first week of the holy month of Ramazan.

Meanwhile, the heatwave advisory has warned that temperatures are likely to cross 40 degree Celsius. People have been advised to avoid going outdoors during peak hours of sunlight, from 11am to 4pm.

The year 2015 saw the largest number of people dying due to heat stroke in Karachi. The lack of facilities during the heatwave to aid patients claimed 2000 lives.

Temperatures are said to cross 40 degree Celsius, with no rain expected in the next few days. According to forecast, next rain is predicted for June 15, which will lower temperatures in the city.

