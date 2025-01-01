Karak jirga vows to root out terrorism and maintain peace

F.P. Report

KARAK: A grand jirga was convened in Karak to promote peace, bringing together assembly members, local elders, and senior civil and military leadership.

Major General Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, GOC of the 9 Division, addressed the gathering, reaffirming the commitment to eradicating terrorism without compromise.

He stressed that maintaining peace is a shared mission and declared that anyone challenging the state’s authority or disrupting harmony is a common enemy.

“The distinction between good and bad Taliban is a thing of the past,” he stated, emphasizing that unconventional warfare now requires stronger public support than ever.

He assured locals that while there is no immediate need for a major operation in Karak and its surrounding areas, the military remains prepared to act whenever necessary to eliminate terrorism at its root.

The jirga concluded with a collective pledge to work together for lasting peace.