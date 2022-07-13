Karak, Tank devastated by monsoon rains

F.P. Report

KARAK: Rainwater seeped into homes, streets and shops as heavy monsoon rains wreaked havoc in several areas of Takht-e-Nasrati in Karak. People were forced to move out in the open due to water entering their houses and damaging everything inside. The administration is completely absent, whereas people are engaged in self-help relief activities.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast more rains, which could cause massive damage. Takht-e-Nusrati’s streets, bazaars and neighborhoods offer views of streams and ponds. On the other hand, the flood victims in Tank started relocating. The KP government has declared Pai calamity hit area.

About 70% of the houses in Pai, the largest village in the district, have been flooded. The closure of drinking tube wells in the area has created a water crisis. Furthermore, the KP Chief Minister will meet the flood victims today after an aerial survey of Pai. Pakistan Army and regional youth have been engaged in relief operations for the third day. While, no assistance is being provided to the flood victims by the district administration.

Flashflood washes away bridge in Haripur: A bridge at Choi area in Tehsil Khanpur, District Haripur was washed away in the flashflood caused by torrential rain cutting off nearly 50 mountain villages.

Reportedly, heavy rains which are lashing northern parts of the country are causing a havoc in these areas by triggering hill torrents, flashfloods, landslides, and destroying means of communication. In Haripur, a hill torrent swept away a bridge in Choi. As many as 50 small villages situated on a mountain have been cut off from the rest of the district. Vehicles and people on both sides of the bridge were stuck after the collapse of the bridge. Another under construction bridge being built on Haripur rain drain has also been cut off.

