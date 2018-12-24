Karan Johar appreciates Katrina Kaif’s performance in Zero

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Zero maybe receiving mixed reviews from audiences and critics, but the one thing common between all these reactions is that the highlight of the film is Katrina Kaif. Katrina plays superstar Babita Kumari in Zero who suffers from borderline alcoholism and emotional vulnerability because of repeated heartbreaks. Playing the character with sheer perfection, Katrina shines her brightest in the movie and makes the audiences wish for her to be back onscreen every time she leaves.

Talking of the same and more, director Karan Johar took to Twitter to praise the film and especially Katrina Kaif on her brilliant performance as Babita. Johar posted, “ZERO is a must watch for the towering performance of @iamsrk who proves that he is truly the bonafide king of intense romance! His bravado as a performing artist warrants a salute and all the applause! @AnushkaSharma is so so amazing as she portrays a challenging part! And..#KatrinaKaif gives us her career best performance!! As a damaged super star she throws caution and body language to the winds and gives us her most heartfelt and believable performance! She shines and makes you root for her!! #zero.”

Zero is the love story of a vertically challenged man who oversees his shortcomings and lives life to the fullest.