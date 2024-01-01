Karan Johar’s reaction to Chahat Ali Khan’s ‘Toba Toba’ leaves fans puzzled

(Web Desk): Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar surprised fans with his reaction to Pakistani singer Chahat Ali Khan’s version of the song ‘Toba Toba,’ which he shared on his Instagram account.

The response from Johar has left social media users puzzled, given the mixed reception the rendition has received.

Chahat Ali Khan, known for his unique and unconventional takes on popular songs, has been making waves on social media.

His latest rendition of ‘Toba Toba,’ originally featured in Vicky Kaushal’s film Bad News, has sparked a range of reactions, with some music lovers praising his creativity, while others expressed their disapproval.

However, Karan Johar’s response stood out. In a surprising statement, he urged his fans to “definitely check out” Chahat’s version, leading to widespread curiosity online.

Meanwhile, the original singer of the track, Karan Aujla, expressed his displeasure with Chahat’s rendition by posting a tearful emoji alongside the comment, “Uncle, please don’t.”

In his version of ‘Toba Toba,’ Chahat altered both the lyrics and the music, presenting a fresh take on the song.

The video also features the Taj Mahal in the background, adding to the visual appeal of the reimagined track.

Chahat’s comedic approach continues to draw attention online

Earlier, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s parody of “Toba Toba” quickly gained traction on social media, where users shared their humorous reactions.

Fans made light of the situation, with many joking that the original singer, Karan Aujla, and actor Vicky Kaushal were left “in tears” after hearing Chahat’s unique take on the track.

The quirky remix, paired with a comical video, kept audiences entertained, with several users even calling for Kaushal to dance to the new version.

Chahat’s journey to viral fame began with the song “Bado Badi,” which became an overnight sensation, racking up 28 million views before it was removed due to copyright issues.

Despite this, Chahat continued to build his presence on social media, cementing his status as a digital creator.

His latest release, “Toba Toba,” has only added to his growing popularity as he remains a beloved figure in the online comedy music scene.