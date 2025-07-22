Karbala teaches sacrifice, truth, and resistance against oppression: CM Gandapur

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has said that the tragedy of Karbala is a timeless example of patience, steadfastness, and standing firm for the truth.

In his message on the occasion of Ashura, CM Gandapur said that Karbala was a great battle between truth and falsehood. The Prophet’s grandson, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), made an unparalleled sacrifice for the honor of Islam.

The event of Karbala teaches us selflessness, sacrifice, support for truth, resistance against evil, and defiance of tyranny.

He stated that by following the principles of Imam Hussain (RA), Muslims can reclaim their lost glory. The tragedy of Karbala exposes the cruelty of incompetent rulers in history and holds great lessons for all humanity.

He further added that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was a symbol of truth against Yazidi tyranny and oppression. His uprising inspires people to stand against tyrannical rulers and their inhumane policies. By sacrificing his entire family, Imam Hussain (RA) set supreme examples of patience and truth.

Ali Amin Gandapur stressed the need for unity against injustice and lawlessness, stressing the importance of maintaining sectarian harmony during this sacred month.

He urged scholars and citizens of all schools of thought to play their role in preserving inter-sect peace.