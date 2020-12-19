Kareena is not only a sister but also a good friend, says Karishma Kapoor

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor are not only sisters but also great friends. The two, who share a deep bond, are regularly captured dining out or vacationing together. In a recent interview, Kareena opened up on the relationship she shares with her elder sister-actress.

Kareena revealed that Karishma is more like her best friend and that they share everything with each other, calling Karishma a ‘go to person’ for advice. She said, “I think it would be my sister. We are really close. We’re more like best friends rather than sisters. We share everything. There is complete transparency. I’m more of her elder sister like she says coz I’m always firing her and advising her. But, whenever she feels something, she is always my go to person. My immediate thing would be that I would turn to her. She is the person that would come to my mind.”

Revealing the best advice her sister has given her, she said, “My sister has always been so supportive. She is somebody who believes in me 100 percent. She’s somebody who doesn’t judge me for anything. She is somebody who loves me unconditionally. Somebody who’ll always tell me ‘be real, be your own person, follow whatever you think is right.’ My career path also and my personal life also, I think in many ways we’re chalk and cheese. But, she’s always supported. Even if she doesn’t believe in something I do, she’ll always allow me and support me to do that. I think that is the biggest advice that she’s given.”

This isn’t the first time Kareena has made her affection towards Karisma public. In a recent interview, Bebo had talked about working with her sister. She said, “We have always wanted to work together but till now we haven’t got that kind of script. We have not liked anything. Somebody should come with a good script then, we will consider.”