Kareena Kapoor Khan likely to do item song in ‘Dabangg 3’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: With ‘Dabangg 3’ set to go on the floors in the next couple of months, Kareena Kapoor Khan is firm favourite to reprise the role of item girl in the popular franchise.

It was back in 2012, Khan was seen donning the ‘Fevicol Se’ look in ‘Dabangg 2’. It now remains to be seen, how the actress will transform herself for the much awaited release.

A source told Deccan Chronicle, “Ashwami Manjrekar, Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan are already in the cast and other actors too have been pencilled in for their roles. The film is set to roll in March and sets are going to be put up at the earliest.”

It added, “Munni Badnaam Hui was a chartbuster in Dabangg and Fevicol Se was a highlight in Dabangg 2. Keeping with the trend, it was important that there is a blockbuster number in the film and what better name than Kareena to add the oomph needed.”

Courtesy: (bizasialive.com)