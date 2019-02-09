Kareena Kapoor likely to replace Saba Qamar in ‘Hindi Medium 2’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: With the buzz regarding B-Town’s all-time favorite duo of Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan starring in Hindi Medium 2 coming to a rest, it is now being reported that the second installment has found a replacement for Saba Qamar which is none other than Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the 38-year-old Veere Di Wedding starlet has reportedly been replaced by the Pakistani super star who made her Bollywood debut with the first installment.

Reports have also claimed that lead actor of the first part Irrfan Khan who had been on a hiatus due to health complications will be coming back on the sets of the second film, ready to star alongside the beauty queen.

Moreover, it was revealed that Kareena is yet to give her confirmation for the project.

The second installment of the blockbuster hit will be directed by Homi Adajania while the producer of the film Dinesh Vijan has also solidified the news of the film going on the floors soon.