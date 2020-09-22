Kareena Kapoor looks ‘Fabulous at 40’, celebrates birthday with family

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Kareena Kapoor Khan rang in her birthday with her family members. The Bollywood diva has turned 40, and she is rocking it! Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen with her parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita, sister Karisma Kapoor, uncle Kunal Kapoor and his children at the celebrations that happened at her Khar residence.

Saif Ali Khan was seen by Kareena Kapoor Khan’s side throughout the evening. Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a light olive green kaftan dress with prints done on it. Pretty tassels hung at the neck. She was completely devoid of any makeup but her skin glowed and how. The cake was the star highlight of the evening. It had a figurine of a lady dressed in a red gown on the top tier. The second tier had frosting done in a gown like design with edible gold dust lining the tiers.