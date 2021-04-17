Kareena Kapoor shares pictures of she prefers to spend her weekend

F.P. Report

MUMBAI: Indian actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable picture of how she prefers to spend her weekend. Her Instagram post consists of her husband renowned actor Saif Ali Khan and her first son Taimur gazing fondly at the newly-arrived.

However, Kareena is apprehensive of sharing her second son’s face on social media. Maybe she does not want to draw much attention and allow negative vibes to seep in therefore she covered his face with a baby emoticon. This adorable post instigating happy vibes received positive attention from Kareena’s fans.

Kareena decided to caption her post: #happyweekendeveryone Here is how Kareena likes to spend her weekend.Kareena Kapoor Khan is a 40-year-old Indian actress and is the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita and the younger sister of actress Karisma Kapoor.

She is married to a highly popular Indian actor Saif Ali Khan.