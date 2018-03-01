Kareena Kapoor to work in Ashutosh Gowariker’s next movie

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to return to the big screen as she was last seen in Ki And Ka and after that, she took a long gap from the movies due to her pregnancy.

Kareena Kapoor is ready to make comeback on the big screen with Veere Di Wedding and it will be the first time Kareena will be seen on the big screen after the birth of her son.

Indian media reported that the actress is in talks with Ashutosh Gowariker for his next film and the talks have already reached an advanced stage.

Reports added that the director wants to create a Hindi remake of the 2018 Marathi film Aapla Manus and Kareena gives him a green signal for the movie.

Aapla Manus featured Nana Patekar, Iravati Harshe and Sumeet Raghavan in the leading roles. The film was directed by Satish Rajwade and was produced by Ajay Devgan.

