Karen stops short of naming MBS

Jalil Afridi

WASHINGTON DC: White House Press Secretary Karine Pierre did not name Saudi Crown Prince, Muhammad Bin Salman (MBS) for the killing of US journalist Jamal Khashogi.

Karine was asked several times during White House press briefing whether President Biden believes that it was MBS under whose directives Jamal Khashogi was killed, but Karine avoided its confirmation and continued with journalists rights and etc.

It is pertinent to mention here that a street across the Saudi Embassy in Washington DC was recently named after Jamal Khashogi by the DC local government to regularly remind the Saudi officials about the journalist.

It is also pertinent to mention here that Saudi and Turkey have recently brushed their difference and MBS will soon be visiting Turkey in this regard.

At the same time Saudi and US ties have become sour in recent day’s due to several reasons and even President Joe Biden had to recently cancel his Saudi visit at the last moment.