Karnal Sher Khan remembered on 26th martyrdom anniversary

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The nation was commemorating the martyrdom of Nishan-e-Haider recipient Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed today (Saturday), with solemn respect and deep reverence for his unparalleled courage and heroism during the Kargil conflict.

Commissioned into the Pakistan Army in November 1992, Captain Sher Khan joined the Sindh Regiment in 1995. In January 1998, he volunteered to serve at the Line of Control, where he was subsequently deployed to the Northern Light Infantry.

On June 28, 1999, Indian forces launched a heavy assault on the Drass Sector of Kargil. In response, Captain Sher Khan, leading a contingent of only 14 soldiers, mounted a resolute defence that repelled the enemy and disrupted their advance.

On July 5, 1999, Captain Karnal Sher Khan laid down his life while engaging the enemy. He continued to fight until his final breath, with his finger reportedly still on the trigger of his weapon at the moment of martyrdom.

Senior military leadership, including Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Service Chiefs, and the Armed Forces, paid tribute to the fallen hero. In a statement issued by the ISPR, it was noted that his display of valour in the face of extreme adversity reflected the finest traditions of the Pakistan Army. Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed made an eternal sacrifice in the defence of national sovereignty.

His legacy lives on in the hearts of the people, inspiring future generations. As the nation salutes its hero, the Armed Forces renew their pledge to uphold the values of loyalty, bravery and honour in the defence of the homeland.

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi offered heartfelt homage to Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, stating, “The rocky heights of Kargil still bear witness to the valour and courage of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed. Sher Khan was Pakistan’s lion, who struck fear into the heart of the enemy during the Kargil conflict.”

In an official statement, the minister added that Captain Sher Khan, by sacrificing his life for the nation, thwarted the enemy’s ambitions. He described him as a valiant soldier who continues to live on in the hearts of the people. His spirit of martyrdom and courage marked a new chapter in the history of bravery. With such fearless soldiers, no enemy can cast an evil eye upon Pakistan.