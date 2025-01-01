Kartarpur Corridor open for Sikh yatris from Pakistan since May 7: FO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In a weekly press briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said Pakistan and China have agreed to strengthen diplomatic engagement with Afghanistan to promote peace and stability in the region.

FO confirmed that the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India remain in contact to reduce tensions along the Line of Control.

Condemning India’s provocative rhetoric, the spokesperson said Pakistan will respond immediately and decisively to any aggression. He stated that India’s recent statements are not only baseless and irresponsible but also pose a serious threat to regional peace and violate the UN Charter.

The FO acknowledged the United States’ role in helping reduce tensions between Pakistan and India but added that more confidence-building measures are needed even after the ceasefire agreement.

Regarding the Kartarpur Corridor, the spokesperson emphasized that despite heightened tensions, Pakistan has kept the corridor open. “We have always welcomed pilgrims and remain committed to facilitating their visit,” he said.

He criticized India for denying access to pilgrims from its side and pointed out that India has kept the corridor closed since May 7.

Rejecting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent speech in Rajasthan as provocative, the FO spokesperson said New Delhi is using false propaganda to divert attention from its domestic challenges. “Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir have been exposed to the world,” he added.

“Pakistan desires peace, but this should never be mistaken for weakness,” the spokesperson asserted, calling on the international community to take notice of India’s aggressive posture. “Any misadventure will come at a heavy cost for India,” he warned.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan is fully committed to the ongoing ceasefire agreement and is taking steps to de-escalate tensions.

Regarding the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s proposed visit to Iran, he said an announcement would be made at an appropriate time and confirmed that Pakistan remains in close contact with all friendly countries, including those in the Gulf.

On the Indus Waters Treaty, the spokesperson reiterated that Pakistan has consistently presented its position. “No party can unilaterally suspend the treaty. If needed, the Government of Pakistan may reach out to the World Bank,” he said.