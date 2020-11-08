Kartarpur Corridor rejoice its first anniversary

F.P Report

ISLAMABAD: On November 9th, the Sikh community across the globe will celebrate first anniversary of the opening of Kartarpur Corridor, which is also another practical sign of Pakistan’s desire for peace with its belligerent neighbour.

Darbar Sahib Kartarpur is located in Narowal district of Pakistan, which is the last resting place of Baba Guru Nanak sahib who had settled there and preached for about 18 years of his life. About four-kilometre-long corridor enabled the Sikh pilgrims to travel between Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur and the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district, India.

The border terminal had been built 350 metres from the zero-point.

Last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan fulfilled the desire of around 30 million Sikhs around the world, as Kartarpur corridor is one of their holiest places for them.

By formally inaugurating it in a multicolored ceremony which was attended by Sikh leaders from India including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former Indian cricketer and lawmaker Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The initiative of Pakistan government to open Kartarpur Corridor was extensively recognized as ‘a new symbol of peace’ by the world community which also took place on the eve of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. During his visit to Pakistan last year, Secretary-General United Nations, Antonio Guterres, also recognized the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor as “a practical proof of Pakistan’s desire for peace and interfaith harmony”. Secretary General United Nations, also visited Gurdwara Darbar where he expressed his views saying that, he opening of the corridor is good step which will help in promoting inter-faith harmony.

The Sikh community from across the globe was greatly indebted of the efforts made by Pakistan to complete the Kartarpuur Corridor project.