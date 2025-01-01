Kartarpur Corridor remains closed from India despite ceasefire

F.P. Report

Despite the restoration of a ceasefire between Pakistan and India, the Kartarpur Corridor remains closed from the Indian side for the sixth consecutive day, disappointing Sikh pilgrims and local religious authorities in Pakistan.

Local Sikh pilgrims in Shakargarh, Narowal, have expressed their dismay over the continued closure, urging New Delhi to keep religion separate from politics.

“We are waiting for the arrival of our Sikh brothers from India,” said one local pilgrim. “Let them come for darshan at the holy Darbar Sahib. This is a place of peace and devotion, not politics.”

The corridor, which provides visa-free access for Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, remains fully operational on the Pakistani side. The gurdwara administration confirmed that they are prepared to welcome visitors every day.

“The Kartarpur Corridor is open as usual from Pakistan. We wait daily for our Indian Sikh brothers,” said a representative from the administration.

Pilgrims and religious leaders in Pakistan have appealed to Indian authorities to lift the restrictions and allow the resumption of spiritual visits. “The connection between faith and the holy shrine must be upheld. Keeping it hostage to political tensions is unfair to devotees,” another pilgrim emphasized.

On May 7, the Indian government decided to temporarily close the Kartarpur Corridor to Sikh pilgrims, citing security concerns amid tensions between the two countries.

The decision came as a blow to the thousands of Sikh devotees who regularly visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur, a revered site for the Sikh community.

Indian authorities confirmed that the corridor, which had allowed visa-free access for Indian pilgrims to the historic gurdwara since its reopening in 2019, will remain closed until further notice. The closure was announced abruptly, with no specific timeframe provided for its reopening.

Meanwhile, uncertainty surrounded the scheduled visit of 500 Sikh pilgrims to Pakistan for the anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, as India reportedly imposed restrictions on their travel. The move comes ahead of Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary, which is to be observed on June 30.