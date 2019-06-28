Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor to play lead roles in Dostana 2

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: There has been a lot of speculation about the cast of Dostana 2, the sequel to the 2008 Dostana. Producer Karan Johar took to Twitter to announce that KartikAaryan and JanhviKapoor will be playing the lead roles in the upcoming film.

The third actor, however, has yet to be confirmed. Karan said that he will soon launch “a suitable boy”.

The movie will be directed by Collin D’Cunha and it is being produced by Karan, HirooJohar, and Apoorva Mehta.

“I am excited to take the Dostana franchise forward with Kartik and Janhvi, and can’t wait to create some desi boy-girl madness with them. This is Dharma Productions’ [his banner] first film with Kartik and we are looking forward to working with him. We will also be introducing a new male lead, who will join the incredible talent at our production house,” he told the Times of India.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Dostana featured John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra. The film released on November 14, 2008.