Kartik Aaryan to work in Imtiaz Ali’s next movie

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan has already impressed the audience with his performances in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. It looks like the actor has finally made his way into the big league as he has got an interesting line up of films ahead of him.

If rumours are to be believed, another exciting project has landed in his kitty. According to a leading news portal, Kartik Aaryan has reportedly been roped in for Imtiaz Ali’s next project. Imtiaz Ali is known for his romantic dramas and his next project is said to be along the same lines. The report states that the film will go on floors in February 2019.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has just finished shooting for Dinesh Vijan’s Luka Chuppi. He will soon begin shooting for the Hindi remake of Kirik Party, where he will be seen for the first time opposite Jacqueline Fernandez.

The talented Imtiaz Ali will surely be putting out something exciting with this project as his last film Jab Harry Met Sejal failed to create magic at the box-office.

