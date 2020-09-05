Karzai, Abdullah discuss peace process

KABUL (Agencies): Former President, Hamid Karzai met with the chairman of the high council for national reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, discussing the finalization of the council’s leading members. During the meeting they exchanged views on the peace process and pledged to do their utmost for its success.

The council said in a statement that Abdullah also held meetings with a number of jihadi and political leaders to get their consultations on the structure of the reconciliation council. Karzai and Abdullah also discussed the intra-Afghan negotiations, according to the statement.

It said that Abdullah met Mohammad Karim Khalili and Mohammad Mohaqeq prior to meeting with Karzai. President Ghani introduced 46 people last week as the members of the high council for national reconciliation. The appointment faced reaction by Abdullah who claimed only he was authorized to appoint the members of the body he chairs.

Karzai also declined to be part of the council, saying in a statement that he does not want to be part of any structure of the government. Some other people also rejected Ghani’s offer to work under Abdullah including former foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani whose relation is now souring with his close friend Abdullah.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah says that a lasting ceasefire will be the first issue that the Afghan delegation would negotiate with the Taliban once the intra-Afghan talks are started. In an interview with Al Arabiya, Abdullah said: “ The first issue to be discussed will be the issue of ceasefire a sort of long term ceasefire or lasting ceasefire which creates the environmentally better environment for the continuation of negotiations.”

He added that the people of Afghanistan want a dignified and lasting peace as they have suffered more than 40 of war, “over 40 years of war has taken its toll on the people.” It comes as the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, and Head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Deborah Lyons while briefing the Security Council on the situation in Afghanistan, said that “the level of violence on the battlefield remains deeply worrying.”

She called on the two sides to consider a humanitarian ceasefire as one of the first items on the agenda of Intra- Afghan negotiations. “For Afghanistan’s most vulnerable people, the stakes could not be higher. I urge all member states to amplify this call as the negotiations begin. And the negotiations will begin,” she noted. “After four decades of war, the people of Afghanistan have more reason than ever to hope that this devastating conflict may come to an end,” the UN envoy said. It comes as the intra-Afghan negotiation, aimed to find a political settlement for ending the long-term war in Afghanistan, is expected to kick start soon as the barriers for the process have been removed.