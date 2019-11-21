Karzai calls for early resumption of intra-Afghan talks following prisoners exchange

KABUL (Khaama Press): The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai called for early resumption of intra-Afghan talks following the exchange of prisoners between Taliban and the United States.

“I hope the prisoners exchange between the Islamic movement of Taliban and the United States will help restore peace in Afghanistan,” Karzai said in an online statement posted on Twitter.

He said “I urge all sides in the peace process to push for the earliest resumption of intra-Afghan talks.”

The U.S. President Donald Trump also welcomed the release of the two western professors as he expressed hopes that the exchange of prisoners would lead to a ceasefire in Afghanistan.

“We join families of Kevin King & Tim Weeks in celebrating their release from Taliban captivity. Thanks to President Ghani for his courageous support,” Trump said in a Twitter post.

He added “Let’s hope this leads to more good things on the peace front like a ceasefire that will help end this long war. Proud of my team!”

The Taliban group released the two kidnapped professors of the American University of Afghanistan on Tuesday, hours after three senior leaders of Haqqani network arrived in Qatar after being released by the Afghan government.

The Taliban group kidnapped the two professors in early August 2016 from West of Kabul city, where the American University of Afghanistan is based.