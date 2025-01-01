Karzai calls for immediate reopening of schools for girls

KABUL (Amu Tv): Former President Hamid Karzai has called for the immediate reopening of schools and universities for Afghan girls, emphasizing the critical role of education in the country’s development and prosperity.

In a statement marking International Education Day, Karzai described education as “the key driver of a society’s growth and well-being” and underscored its importance in achieving freedom and progress for Afghanistan.

“Education is vital for the prosperity and flourishing of society,” he said. “Afghanistan can only overcome dependency on foreign powers and attain its rightful place in the global community through knowledge and understanding.”

He expressed hope that the necessary conditions would be created for all Afghans to access education and urged all stakeholders to take immediate steps to reopen educational institutions.

Karzai’s remarks come as the Taliban’s ban on girls’ education remains in place, affecting secondary schools, universities, and other higher education institutions. The restrictions, enforced since the Taliban regained power in 2021, have sparked widespread condemnation both domestically and internationally.

Experts warn that the ongoing educational restrictions not only constitute a violation of human rights but also pose significant barriers to Afghanistan’s social and economic development.