Karzai calls for immediate reversal of girls’ medical education ban

KABUL (TOLOnews): Hamid Karzai, the former president of Afghanistan, has said that the closing of medical institutes to girls is “deeply regrettable, especially at a time when women and mothers across the country face severe health challenges.”

In a statement, Karzai emphasized that “the only path to self-reliance and the key driver of growth and development in our country in various dimensions is education.”

He urged the Islamic Emirate to “immediately reverse the decision banning girls from medical education and, in addition, reopen schools and universities to them as soon as possible to prevent the loss of young talents, which are the nation’s invaluable and primary asset.”

The former president added that “Afghanistan will overcome its reliance on foreign assistance and internal challenges only when it possesses a cadre of specialized and educated human resources. This can only happen if educational opportunities are available to all youth, both girls and boys.”

This comes amid widespread reactions, both domestically and internationally, to the closing of medical institutes to girls.

The European Union, in response to the Islamic Emirate’s decision, called it an “appalling violation of fundamental human rights.”

The statement reads, “The European Union expresses its strong concerns over this decision and its far-reaching implication, including the deepening of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and the exacerbation of the suffering of its people.”

The statement further said that women’s participation in education and in the workforce is “not just a matter of equality — it is essential for the self-sufficiency, development, and prosperity of any nation.”

The EU urged the Islamic Emirate to reverse this decision and fulfill its obligations under international law, including ensuring equal access to education and basic healthcare for all Afghans.

As of now, the Ministry of Public Health has not officially commented to the media on the closing of medical institutes to girls.