Karzai calls regional consensus ‘a must’ for stability

KABUL (AT News): Former President, Hamid Karzai is in China to attend the Sustainable Development annual conference, where he called consensus a need for stability in the region.

Karzai said in his speech that the region needed peace and stability, thus, he added that to gain stability a consensus should be made by the region’s states.

The Sustainable Development annual meeting is held in China’s Guang Zhu city in which leaders of 50 countries participated. Chinese vice president opened the event in an opening speech.