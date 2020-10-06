Karzai condemns Laghman attack

KABUL (Agencies): Former President, Hamid Karzai has strongly condemned a “terrorist attack” that killed and injured civilians in the eastern Laghman province.

The attack targeted provincial governor on Monday morning who escaped unhurt, but at least eight people, mostly civilians were killed and scores of others wounded, according to government officials.

Karzai denounced the attack as “cruel and crime against humanity”, calling on the Afghan warring parties to accelerate peace efforts for ending the long war and cut foreign interfering hands.

The former president wished paradise for the killed and swift recovery for the wounded.