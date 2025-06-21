Karzai condemns US strike on Iran nuclear sites, warns of global security risks

KABUL (Amu tv): Former President Hamid Karzai on Sunday condemned the United States’ airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, warning that the action could endanger regional stability and global security.

In a statement posted on X, Karzai described the strikes as a violation of the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter. He called the attack “contrary to the spirit of peace” and said it would only fuel further conflict in the region.

“This action by the United States threatens global peace and security,” Karzai said.

He expressed concern over the escalation and emphasized the need for all nations — particularly the permanent members of the U.N. Security Council — to uphold their obligations under international law, including the U.N. Charter and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Karzai also extended sympathy to the people of Iran and said that disputes over Tehran’s nuclear program must be resolved through peaceful and legal channels.

“It is appropriate that the United States also use diplomacy and peaceful approaches to address this issue,” he added.

Karzai, who led Afghanistan from 2001 to 2014, has remained an influential political voice in the country.