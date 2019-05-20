Karzai denounces aerial attacks on civilians as ‘inhumane’ act

KABUL (Afghanistan Time): Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned night raids and aerial attacks on villages and houses in the provinces of Wardak and Helmand, calling them “inhumane act”.

Civilians were killed and wounded in night raids and airstrikes launched by Afghan and foreign forces in the Nerkh district of Wardak and Gereshk of Helmand.

Karzai called attacks on Afghan villages as a great oppression, calling once again on the government to be serious in saving civilians.