Karzai denounces Nangarhar suicide bombing

KABUL (AT News): Former President Hamid Karzai on Friday harshly condemned the suicide attack on a wedding ceremony in Pachiragam district of eastern Nangarhar province.

The suicide attacker was identified to be a teenager, who detonated his explosives attached to his body among the guests of the wedding party in the district which is an insecure district of the province.

At least nine people were killed and another 20 received injuries in the blast.

Former president slammed the bombing as a cruel act, saying it was against all humanistic and Islamic values.

He expressed his sympathies with victim families and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.