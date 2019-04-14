Karzai expresses deepest concern over govt., Taliban offensives

KABUL (Afghanistan Time): Former President, Hamid Karzai on Saturday expressed his deep concerns over the announcement of spring operations by government and Taliban.

Taliban on Friday announced their spring offensive named al-Fath. Prior to that, the government had announced a Khaled-titled spring operation.

Karzai dismissed in a statement the current war in the country as in benefit to aliens in which the two-side victims are Afghans and would have nothing except destruction and devastation of Afghanistan people.

The former president demanded to two parties to concentrate on the end of war and bringing peace, instead of announcing war and bloodshed.