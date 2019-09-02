Karzai met with Khalilzad in the presence of U.S. Ambassador and Afghanistan’s political elites

KABUL (Khaama Press): The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai met with the U.S. envoy for Afghan Peace Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad in Kabul.

The Office of the Former President said in a statement that the meeting took place in the presence of the U.S. Ambassador to Kabul John Bass.

The statement further added that some other political elites, including Mohammad Younus Qanooni, Haji Mohammad Mohaqiq and Syed Hamid Gilani were also present.

Furthermore, the Office of the former President said the meeting focused on recent developments regarding the Afghan peace process where the participants shared their specific concerns regarding the process.

The statement also added that the participants of the meeting also emphasized on an halt to war and violence, timetable for coalition forces withdrawal and other issues.

Ambassador Khalilzad had earlier met with the leaders of the government of national unity in Kabul.

The government officials had earlier said Ambassador Khalilad shared the draft U.S.-Taliban peace agreement with the Afghan leaders.