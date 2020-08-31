Karzai rejects membership in reconciliation council

KABUL (TOLOnews): Former president Hamid Karzai in a statement on Sunday said that he will not be a part of any government structure, in response to President Ghani’s decree last night naming members of the Reconciliation Council, which included Karzai.

Kazai’s office in the statement said that he is welcoming the peace efforts, and, as a citizen of the country, he “will continue his efforts to bring peace” in Afghanistan.

On Saturday night, President Ghani in a decree named 48 members of the High Council for the National Reconciliation, which is led by Abdullah Abdullah, in a step towards preparing for the imminent intra-Afghan talks.

Ghani in his decree called on religious scholars, the parliament, the private sector, media and provincial councils to introduce their picks for membership of the council within a week.

The members of the council named in the decree were a number of political figures including Karzai.

Based on the political agreement signed between Ghani and Abdullah in May, President Ghani officially authorizes members of the High Council for National Reconciliation by issuing a decree.

The agreement says the High Council of Government will be established to ensure political consensus in the country. Political leaders and national figures will be members.