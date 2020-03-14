Karzai saddened over death of Kunar ex-governor

KABUL (AT News): Former President Hamid Karzai on Friday extended his sympathies over the demise of eastern Kunar’s former governor, Sayed Fazl Akbar Agha, to his family and friends.

“It’s very tragic to learn the news of Akbar Agha’s death. Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Allah we shall return,” said Karzai in a statement released by his office.

“Akbar Agha was a prolific journalist and author of the country who, among other valuable services, served as the spokesman of the president during the provisional administration. He later served as the governor of Kunar.”

His unique services to his country and people were invaluable and unforgettable, added the statement.

“I deem the death of the late Akbar Agha a great loss and I offer my deepest condolences and sympathies to his family and friends. I pray Allah (SWT) bestows heaven upon his soul,” the statement concluded.