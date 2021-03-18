Karzai welcomes plan for transitional govt

MOSCOW (Agencies): Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai welcomed the plan to establish a transitional government in an exclusive interview with the BBC at the start of the country’s peace summit in Moscow.

He said there are only two ways; The merging of the Taliban with the current government or the formation of a transitional government that would pave the way for the Taliban to merge.

Karzai says Afghans and foreign partners should not allow the opportunity for peace in the country to be lost. Asked about his views on the US plan to establish an interim or transitional government in Afghanistan with the role of the Taliban, he said: “If there is no other way, why not … If the Taliban and the Republicans want to end hostilities. There can be only two ways; the first way is for the Taliban to agree to join the current government, and if that is not possible, the only alternative is to form a transitional government.”

Karzai stated that his goal in supporting the transitional government is not to sacrifice the democratic system but to unite Afghans. He emphasized that a system must be proposed on which both sides agree and the people agree.

Asked if Mr Ghani was an obstacle to the peace process, Mr Karzai said in an interview with the BBC, “All parties, including Mr Ghani, should be flexible about peace.”

“For peace, we must all be very, very flexible. The lives of the people must be a priority. President Ghani wants elections, and if the Taliban accept, this is good and the easiest way, but if it does not happen, we should not allow this conflict remains very unfortunate, in which case it is the duty of everyone, including President Ghani, to think of an alternative.”