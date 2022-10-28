KABUL (TOLOnews): The former president of the country, Hamid Karzai, in a conversation via phone with the US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, addressed the need for dialogue among Afghans in the current situation.

Hamid Karzai tweeted that they talked about the continuation humanitarian aid from the US, and in the tweet Karzai once again called for the reopening of schools for girls above grade six in the country.

“In this conversation, in addition to the current situation of the country, there was an exchange of views on the state of the economy, establishing lasting peace and stability and the urgent need for a genuine national dialogue among Afghans,” said Karzai.

“They talked about the current situation of the economy and about reopening schools for girls, peace and stability in the country, and the need for negotiation among Afghans,” said Shahzada Massoud, a political analyst.

The US special envoy said that girls were deprived of their basic right to education, which is holding Afghanistan back.

“International community will continue to roll up sleeves and address humanitarian and basic needs. Need the Taliban to do their part, reduce aid interference, govern in ways that invite investment and return of educated professionals.

Long way to go,” said Thomas West.

“In Afghanistan, security is provided, but here are still some security, economic and social problems and in this situation we need national negotiations among Afghans,” said Hassan Haqyar, political analyst.

“The Taliban must move in such a way that such oppositions in the country become silenced,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a political analyst. Earlier, the Islamic Emirate in reaction to demands of political figures and foreign nations, said the time for a national dialogue among Afghans is over.

