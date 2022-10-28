Kashmir Black Day and the UN

Kashmiris across the world and on both sides of the Line of Control observed October 27 as Black Day to condemn the forced occupation of India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by India and demanded UN Security Council implement its resolutions on Kashmir. The Kashmir dispute is a longstanding dispute on the agenda of the United Nations and a core issue between nuclear-armed Pakistan and India over the past seven decades. The Kashmir dispute has remained a major source of contention between the two neighbors, and this issue triggered multiple military escalations between the two rivals including deadly wars in 1948, 1965, and 1971 along with the Kargil conflict and the military standoff of Feb 2019. Presently, Kashmir is a hot nuclear flashpoint in the world, and a miscalculated move or misperception of any nation can push South Asia into a nuclear conflict.

Over the past seven and a half decades, India forcibly occupied Jammu and Kashmir and amassed more than 900,000 heavily armed troops in the valley to suppress anti-India sentiments in Muslim majority region. Indian Armed Forces had used draconian laws and ruthless force including the use of pellet guns, extrajudicial killings, torture, and unlawful detention of Kashmiri freedom activists and their Political leadership. However, the Kashmiri people had rendered unmatchable sacrifices and demonstrated undefeatable resilience in the face of Indian state-sponsored terrorism and inhumane suppression over the past decades.

The successive Indian governments intentionally delayed the resolution of the Kashmir dispute under one or another pretext, whereas the UN Security Council (UNSC) never made a sincere attempt to resolve the Kashmir issue in the past. Over 15 million Kashmiris had been looking toward the United Nations and the global community to honor their commitment regarding the provision of opportunity so they can exercise their right to self-determination through a free and fair plebiscite under the UN. The Kashmiris in India illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Azad Kashmir, and other parts of the world have observed Black Day on 27 October to sensitize the global community about the grave injustice and discrimination they faced over the past 75 years.

Although, the people and the government of Pakistan have assured their Kashmiri brothers and sisters of their full diplomatic, moral and political support and always stood beside them through all odds, however, there is an urgent need that the United Nations and its 15-member executive arm prove its worth by taking steps to organize a free and fair plebiscite for a logical conclusion of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as early as possible.