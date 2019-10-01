Kashmir blockade must end: US congresswoman

SRINAGAR (AA): A U.S. congresswoman voiced solidarity with people of Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, saying the ongoing “blockade must end”.

In a Twitter post, Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said: “We stand for the basic human dignity of Kashmiris & support democracy, equality, and human rights for all – including the most vulnerable.”

Stressing that reports of violence and torture are “extremely concerning,” she said the “blockade from communication and life-saving medical care must end”.

She also shared a video posted by a user, in which she can be seen participating in a “solidarity march” on Kashmir and scribbling a message on a huge colored chart board.

“Our entire community’s prayers and support are with the families of Kashmir, as we work to establish peace and justice there and throughout the world,” the congresswoman had written on the chart board.

Ocasio-Cortez stands out in American politics by her determination to avoid accepting lobbyist money for her campaigns.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under a near-complete clampdown since Aug. 5, when the Indian government revoked Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which conferred it a special status.

India and Pakistan hold Kashmir in parts and claim it in full. China also controls part of the contested region, but it is India and Pakistan who have fought two wars over Kashmir.