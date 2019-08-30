Kashmir clampdown: Curfew, restrictions enters 26th consecutive day in occupied valley

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: The occupied authorities continue to impose curfew and other restrictions in Indian occupied Kashmir on Friday.

The occupied valley remains cut off from the rest of the world on the 26th consecutive day as the held valley is under strict a lockdown since 5th August when Narendra Modi-led Indian government announced the repeal of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian authorities have turned the Kashmir valley particularly Srinagar into a military garrison by deploying Indian troops and paramilitary personnel in every nook and corner to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the move.

However, people repeatedly flouting the curfew and other restrictions have been staging protests to show their resentment against the Indian occupation and nefarious move.

Due to the severe blockade, the residents are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines and the valley represents a humanitarian crisis.

All internet and communication services and TV channels are closed in the Kashmir valley and Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Rajouri areas of Jammu region since 5th of August.

Local newspapers could not update their online editions while majority of them could also not be printed due to restrictions. Schools in the Kashmir valley continue to register a very thin attendance of students in contrast to staff presence, according to officials.