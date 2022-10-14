Kashmir dispute and Shehbaz’s rueful diplomacy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly favored peaceful dialogue for the resolution of conflicts with other countries, including neighboring India, so the goal of regional prosperity can be achieved through mutual cooperation. While addressing the 6th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana, he expressed Pakistan’s willingness for peaceful relations with all its neighbors including India for the sake of prosperity and development as both sides of the border can not afford to deal with the massive challenges of poverty and unemployment amid meager resources. According to Shehbaz, the South Asian people deserved the sources to be diverted to their education and health while Pakistan’s first priority at the moment is to revive the rapid and equitable economy. He said that Pakistan was ready to engage with New Delhi, however, the onus remains on India to take the necessary steps to engage toward result-oriented solutions.

The Kashmir dispute has been the core issue between nuclear-armed Pakistan and India over the past seven decades. Islamabad and New Delhi had fought four deadly wars over Kashmir and the Armies of both nations always remain at high alert on their highly inflamed and dangerous border commonly known as the Line of Control (LoC). Historically, the Kashmir issue had flickered after frequent intervals and led to mass military mobilizations, clashes, and full-scale wars between the two rivals in the past. Kashmiri people had rendered unmatchable sacrifices to get their inalienable right to self-determination conferred upon them by the United Nations Organization (UNO) seven decades ago but the Indian government vehemently abused UN Security Council resolutions and used repression as a tool to prolong its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir over the past decades.

Currently, the illegal and unilateral actions of the rogue Modi regime on August 5, 2019, and thereafter had changed the valley into an open prison and heavily militarized zone in the world. While unabated human rights violations and inhumane atrocities of Indian occupied forces coupled with preplanned measures to convert the Muslim majority into a minority in the disputed territory through mass migration of Hindu settlers, and other political and administrative measures which turned Kashmir into a nuclear flash point between two nuclear powers of the region. Pakistani leadership had always called on India to pause its inhumane human rights violations in the valley and work toward a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute through dialogue and negotiations, however, Indian leaders never reciprocated such pleas with positive gestures and always tried to mislead the global community through fake accusations and baseless propaganda.

During the regional summit in Astana, Prime Minister Shehbaz focused on peace among the nations to hit the goal of regional prosperity and stressed regional cooperation for shared objectives. Although Premier’s speech was thought-provoking but purely dubbed with humanity and acute humbleness. Shehbaz has forgotten that his staunch enemy does not act on sane voices and apologetic requests. History shows that India never upheld its commitment and respected laws until and unless it was entrapped in a weak position. Hence, the leader of the 230 million people should not beg a concession for dialogue, must stand tall and exploit Modi’s weaknesses if intends to bring New Delhi to kneel.