Kashmir Liberation Movement and Modi’s failed doctrine

An Indian court has sentenced the illegally detained Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik, to life imprisonment in concocted cases to punish him for his leading role in the ongoing movement for the freedom of Jammu and Kashmir from the illegal occupation of India. According to details, the Special Judge of India’s notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA) officially convicted Yasin Malik on May 19 in clearly dubious and motivated cases registered against him over three decades ago and fixed the hearing on Wednesday for announcing the quantum of the sentence. Earlier, the Indian court levelled multiple charges against Yasin Malik under various sections of draconian law, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and Indian Penal Code including waging war against India, while Kashmiri leader refused to contest the charges because he does not believe in Indian judiciary.

Jammu and Kashmir, a paradise on the earth has been changed into an abyss by the Indian Security Forces through grave violations of human rights, brutal cruelties and inhumane treatment with Kashmiri people and endless siege of the valley over the past three decades. Jammu and Kashmir is an incomplete agenda of partition of the Indo-Subcontinent dating back in 1947 when the scenic valley of Jammu and Kashmir fell prey to the conspiracy of Hindu Maharaja and Indian government. The people of Kashmir started their just freedom movement against illegal Indian occupation in early 1948, while United Nations categorically acknowledged Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and UN Security Council asked India and Pakistan to provide conducive environment for holding free and fair plebiscite under UN patronage. Therefore, the Indian government assigned special status to Jammu and Kashmir under article 370 and Act 5a of the Indian Constitution. However, Modi led fascist government of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) planned to damage the Kashmir dispute through introduction of unilateral constitutional and administrative measures and this doctrine it not only revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir but also split the territory into two separate administrative units of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Modi government is working to assimilate the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir into mainstream India through unilateral actions of August 2019 and thereafter and also intensified its campaign against Kashmir freedom movement by targeting senior Kashmiri leadership on fabricated charges and unjustified use of state machinery and biased judiciary. India had enforced notorious and draconian laws including Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA),and Public Safety Act (PSA) to target common Kashmiri Muslims while Indian state agencies had framed concocted cases against all Kashmiri leaders including Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Masarrat Alam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Syed Salahuddin, Advocate Shahid-ul-Islam, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Peer Saifullah, and Zahoor Ahmad Watali in a bid to disrupt, damage and ultimately diminish the Kashmir freedom movement.

The RSS inspired Modi government intends to solve the Kashmir issue by force, however Modi must know that the tactics of coercion, judicial and extra-judicial killings and unlawful arrests and captivities of his government will not restrict the Kashmiris’ desire for freedom from Indian illegal occupation, while such actions will reenergize the Kashmir freedom movement and Kashmiris’ struggle for their right to self-determination.