Kashmir shut to protest against killing of youths by Indian forces

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: A complete shutdown is being observed in Indian occupied Kashmir against the killing of Kashmiris by Indian forces in Kulgam and other parts of the valley.

According to Kashmir Media Service report, the protest call has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik and was supported by Kashmir Bar Association, Kashmir Economic Alliance, Kashmiri Pandits Sangarsh Simiti (KPSS) and other business and social organizations.

The Kashmiri leadership said that occupied forces continuing its atrocities and it has crossed every limit now and Kashmiris cannot tolerate this silently anymore.

All shops and business establishments are closed across the valley with very thin movement of vehicles on the roads. The authorities have deployed troops in strength at various places to thwart anti-India and pro-freedom protests. Internet services are either suspended are slowed down in the territory.

Mobile phone services have also been suspended in Shopian and adjoining areas following the Kulgam killings.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown is being observed in Kishtwar district of Chenab Valley in Jammu region to mourn the killings in Kashmir valley. Call for the strike has been given by Imam of Jamia Masjid Kishtwar, who is also the Chairman of Muslim Shoura Committee Kishtwar, Farooq Ahmed Kichloo. Farooq Kichloo made the announcement for the strike through public address system of Jamia Masjid Kishtwar. He appealed to the general public to keep all shops, institutions and vehicular movement close on Monday.

Advertisements