Kashmir Solidarity Protest held in Stockholm

F.P. Report

STOCKHOLM: EU-Pak Friendship Federation Sweden Chapter organised a mega Kashmir Solidarity Protest at Sergels Torg T-Central square Stockholm (Sweden) to show solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

A large number of people (Approximately 500-600) including Pakistan / Kashmir diaspora, international community (Turkish, Syrian, Morocco, Bengali, African Muslims) and member of different NGOs attended the protest. The protesters carrying Pak/Kashmir flags chanted slogans against Indian government and PM Modi.

On this occasion, Lord Nazir Ahmed, Ch Perviaz Iqbal Losar (Chairman EU-Pak Friendship Federation Europe), Ch Ghulam Muhammad Bhalli (President EU-Pak Friendship Federation Sweden) and other prominent speaker strongly condemned the Indian move on August 5 to revoke Article 370 and 35 A in Indian Occupied Kashmir . They said India’s Move was highly contentious and one that will give the government in New Delhi greater authority over the disputed Muslim-majority region. During last three month continues clampdown by the Modi RSS led fascist government in Jammu & Kashmir, more than 4,000 people including local Kashmiri political leadership remain in custody. India converted Jammu valley into the world biggest open air jail. The speaker further said Kashmiri are demanding self determination not charity. International powers silence on Kashmir situation are sliding potential war between India and Pakistan.

They appealed to Swedish Govt, EU and UNO for immediate intervention in Kashmir situation and pressurise Indian govt for lifting of lockdown/article 370&35A. Protester have asked the Swedish government to raise Kashmir at the U.N. Security Council Meeting