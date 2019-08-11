Kashmiris’ high spirits have defeated India: Dr Firdous

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has urged the international community to support the upholding of principles, truth and rule of law by stopping the extremism of Indian Modis.

In a tweet, she saluted the great sacrifices of Kashmiris and said their high spirits and commitment to cause have defeated India.

The special assistant said support of Kashmiris who are fighting for their constitutional and democratic right is akin to supporting the truth, principles and democracy.

She reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brothers.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that curfew, crackdown and impending genocide of Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir is unfolding exactly according to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, (RSS) ideology inspired by Nazi ideology.

In a tweet, the premier said the attempt is to change demography of Kashmir through ethnic cleansing and question is: Will the world watch and appease as they did Hitler at Munich?

In another tweet, the PM expressed fear that this RSS ideology of Hindu Supremacy, like the Nazi Aryan Supremacy, will not stop in IOK; instead it will lead to suppression of Muslims in India and eventually lead to targeting of Pakistan.