Kashmiris’ just struggle destined to succeed despite ordeal: COAS Bajwa

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday presided over 229th Corps Commanders’ Conference at GHQ and reviewed geo-strategic environment with special focus on internal security and situation on borders.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting stated that provocative statements of Indian leadership are irresponsible rhetoric with implications for the region. Commanders also resolved that Pakistan Armed Forces are forces of order and peace, and fully prepared to thwart any misadventure at any cost.

During the meeting, glowing tributes were paid to the people of Indian occupied Kashmir who are facing Indian brutalities as well as unceasing lockdown with courage.

Army Chief Bajwa reiterated: “Repressions of Indian occupying forces can never deny Kashmiris their right to self-determination as promised by the United Nations (UN) resolutions.

“Regardless of the ordeal, their just struggle is destined to succeed”.

Meanwhile, the CCC was also apprised about the progress of “Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad” which has put the security situation of the country on a positive trajectory for enduring peace and stability.