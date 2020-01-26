Kashmiris observing Indian Republic Day as Black Day today

F.P. Report

SRINAGAR: Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world are observing Indian Republic Day as Black Day today, in protest against India’s continued denial of their right to self-determination.

Call for observance of the Black Day has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum.

The day is marked with a complete strike in occupied Kashmir and anti-India demonstrations and rallies in world capitals.

This year, the observance of the Black Day is also aimed at registering protest against the continued lockdown of occupied Kashmir imposed by India for the past almost six months since August 5, last year.

Protest rallies and demonstrations will also be held in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir today.

Meanwhile, stringent measures in the name of security have been taken on India’s Republic Day, today, bringing more miseries to the already besieged people in occupied Kashmir.

Indian troops have intensified checking and frisking in Srinagar city and other parts of the territory.

While the Kashmir Valley remains under strict military lockdown on 175th straight day, today Indian troops and police personnel have been deployed in strength to keep a watch on the movement of people.

In Srinagar, all roads leading towards a cricket stadium, where the main function of 26th January is scheduled to be held, have been sealed with barbed wire and barricades have been erected around the stadium.